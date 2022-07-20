Financial woes at varsities can injure quality

Public universities have a financial crisis that needs urgent intervention to keep them a float and safeguard the quality of education they are meant to offer. According to the auditor-general, Moi University, for instance, accumulated Sh1.1 billion bills in 2020. As a result, the university intends to sack some workers in a cost-cutting drive.

For a long time, the universities relied on state funding and revenue generated from the fees paid by parallel degree students. But all that was dealt a fatal blow when the government cut its funding and reforms in the national examinations in 2016 disabled "Module II” as all eligible Form Four leavers secured a place in the regular stream.

Way back in 2017, the "Auditor General's Report" had revealed that over 11 public universities faced serious liquidity challenges as of June 2015 with their current liabilities exceeding current assets.

Statutory deductions

The report said Moi University management, for instance, withheld Sh598 million from staff salaries to cater for statutory deductions and loans and Sh117 million for the Provident Fund but failed to submit it to the relevant beneficiaries. Egerton University then had its bank accounts frozen over arrears for workers' deductions for loans and insurance totalling more than Sh246 million. Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) failed to submit close to Sh300 million for statutory and other third-party remittances.

As a result, the report noted, multi-billion-shilling construction works, including lecture rooms, office blocks and hostels, at the universities had stalled.

An earlier audit report released in 2016 revealed that many institutions had introduced too many courses, most of which were narrow in scope and not market-driven. It established striking similarities between programmes, resulting in thinner classes. Constituent colleges were indicted for copy-pasting programmes from their parent universities instead of developing their own curriculum.

Harsh economic times

The universities have a much bigger challenge of navigating harsh economic times if they don't change tack. Even as they seek new funding models, let them conduct internal audits of the use of resources by the administrators and the bloated workforce that malnourishes them financially.

Among the proposals floated are establishment of the Universities Funding Board to help the institutions to source for funds and other resources and ensure better management of their budgets. The board will also look into the inequalities in resource distribution through introduction of Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) model, where students will be charged the real cost of the programmes they pursue instead of the flat rate.

Some universities have resorted to entrepreneurial means to raise extra revenue by renting out property, establishing shopping malls, funeral homes and provision of catering services among others, this has not taken them out of the red.

Universities should continue investing in meaningful collaborative research and innovations to attract funding and guarantee quality of education.



