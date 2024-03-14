Financial inclusion for women vital

The 1995 World Conference for Women (‘Beijing Conference’) was pivotal in advancing the global agenda for gender equality by promoting women’s economic rights and independence.

In 2013, the Africa Development Bank defined financial inclusion as encompassing all initiatives that render formal financial services available, accessible and affordable to all.

That involves addressing the needs of populations historically excluded from the formal financial sector by factors like income levels, volatility, gender, geographic location, type of activity or level of financial literacy.

Kenya has witnessed significant progress, marked by the implementation of diverse measures aimed at alleviating and ultimately eradicating poverty among women and girls.

In July 2019, marking 25 years post-Beijing, the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender published a report, “Progress on Implementation of the Beijing Platform for Action”.

Promoting gender equality

The spectrum of initiatives outlines endeavours towards promoting gender equality in pivotal domains. Noteworthy is the establishment of financial mechanisms designed to facilitate access to funding.

Examples include the Women’s Enterprise Fund and the Uwezo Fund, which received allocations amounting to Sh182.9 million and Sh10 billion, respectively, as disclosed in the 2023/2024 Budget announcement by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u.

Their primary objective is women’s access to affordable credit, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 1 and 5, poverty eradication, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

But why does a gap in inclusion persist, and what factors contribute to its resilience?

The “2021 FinAccess Household Survey” report, released in 2022 by Financial Sector Deepening (FSD), shows 83.7 per cent of Kenyans have access to formal financial services.

Diversity and empowerment

Notably, the gender gap in financial access decreased from 8.5 per cent in 2016 to 5.2 per cent in 2019, further narrowing to 4.2 per cent in 2021. But women still resort to informal channels for financing.

Thus the trend of chama groups — informal, communal and social networks rooted in familial and social connections, extending financial support across various aspects of life. These are characterised by robust cohesion, built on implicit trust.

They integrate some form of financial investment, through projects, table banking and revolving funds, or the exchange and trade of goods and services among members.

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, “Inspire Inclusion”, underscored the significance of diversity and empowerment.

The journey to true financial inclusion is on but requires sustained commitment, innovation and a collective societal drive to dismantle barriers.