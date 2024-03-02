Films play key role in addressing global environmental challenges

Last week was bustling as the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) – the world's top decision-making body on environmental matters – convened in Nairobi to deliberate on how to effectively tackle the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

UNEA-6 provided a crucial platform for governments, civil society groups, the scientific community, and the private sector to collaborate on shaping global environmental policy.

Discussions covered a range of pressing issues, including the impacts of warfare and plastic pollution on climate, biodiversity, and pollution.

Participants explored how various stakeholders, including governments, civil society, indigenous peoples, local communities, and market actors, can collaborate to develop robust biodiversity credit markets.

Delegates also delved into ways of enhancing awareness and understanding of the role of agriculture and soil health in mitigating the triple planetary crisis.

Moreover, the assembly emphasised the importance of raising awareness on waste management, circular economy principles, and pollution control.

Waste management policies

Efforts have focused on enhancing waste management policies at all levels and sharing innovations, technologies, and best practices that can be replicated globally.

A notable commitment arising from UNEA-6 is the prioritisation of soil health and sustainable agriculture as integral components of addressing climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, and land degradation.

The film industry has an undeniable potential to significantly contribute to addressing the triple planetary crisis by raising awareness and inspiring action.

Films can play a crucial role in highlighting environmental challenges, such as soil degradation, clean energy, and sustainable agricultural practices, while fostering dialogue on Africa's contribution to combating global warming.

Although the number of films addressing these issues is increasing in Kenya and across Africa, progress remains slow probably due to limited funding.

However, films possess a remarkable ability to bring stories to life, educate and inform audiences, and inspire action.

Depictions of environmental challenges

They can bridge gaps, challenge perceptions, and promote understanding among diverse communities. Additionally, films have the potential to mobilise resources, attract funding, and galvanise support for peace-building processes.

For example, documentaries like Plateau on the Move from Nigeria and Ice On Fire, which premiered in South Africa, have garnered global attention for their depictions of environmental challenges and potential solutions.

Ice On Fire, which premiered on Showmax in 2019, generated significant global traction, depicting the planet's beauty while highlighting crucial solutions in renewable energy and carbon sequestration.

Similarly, documentaries in East Africa, such as A Place Without People and Taking Root: The Vision of Wangari Maathai, Honey at the top, Let us gaze towards Nyandarwa, Milking the Rhino and Mabingwa among others, have sparked significant debate and prompted action on environmental issues.

UNEA-6 presents an opportunity for civil society groups, the private sector, and other key stakeholders to invest in filmmakers, enabling them to create impactful films that raise awareness of the planetary crisis and spur action.

By harnessing the power of film, stakeholders can amplify their efforts to address the urgent environmental challenges facing the planet.