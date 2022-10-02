Film regulator’s colonial-era censorship hurting Kenyans

Statements by Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive officer Christopher Wambua that LGBTIQ content is illegal in Kenya is an admission of what many advocates of freedom of expression and human rights have suspected all along—that films with such themes and storylines are censored as a matter of policy.

That contravenes constitutional safeguards outlined in the Bill of Rights.

Article 33 of the Constitution gives an explicit guarantee to seek and receive or impart information or ideas and the freedom of artistic creativity.

Article 34 provides for media freedoms like prohibiting the state from interfering with media broadcasting, production or circulation rights or penalising for opinions, views or content that they publish.

The Constitution protects free expression and the free dissemination of ideas—the only limit being propaganda for war, incitement to violence, hate speech or advocacy of hatred.

None of the films KFCB banned engaged in expressing ideas, speech or opinions not protected under the supreme law.

Mr Wambua’s argument that LGBTIQ content violates the country’s laws, which ban adult, consensual and private sexual relationships among persons of the same sex is a clownish and fanciful interpretation of the law, as it is.

The criminalisation of same-sex sexual activity under the Penal Code is limited to specific acts and conduct. It does not apply to ideas, opinions and thoughts. That is analogous to the criminalisation of “thoughtcrimes” in George Orwell’s 1984.

KFCB’s continued ban of LGBTIQ content and its brazen admission that these violations are part of an internal policy or systematised practice would not pass muster if subjected to scrutiny by our courts.

Further, it’s clear from the past decade that KFCB is not fit for purposes of the 21st Century or under the current constitutional order.

"Colonial censorship"

We need to interrogate KFCB’s deep roots in the worst excesses of the colonial era. Established under the auspices of the Stage Plays and Cinematography Exhibitions Ordinance of 1912, its initial role during the heady days of Kenya’s independence movement was censoring foreign films that colonial officials feared would send the “wrong message” to the black ‘natives’ that they sought to control.

It’s a travesty that this vestige of colonial censorship has survived for six decades.

The Film and Stage Plays Act, the governing legislation for KFCB, found new uses during successive regimes, which sought to control what ideas, opinions or viewpoints Kenyans were exposed to.

It was instrumental in efforts to snuff out movements that applied creative work that sought to highlight social, political and economic problems in the 1970s and ’80s.

Drastic reforms are needed to address the decades-long effects of censorship. First, replace KFCB with competent agencies that respect constitutional rights.

The separate entities charged with classifying films and regulating broadcast content must be subjected to the highest degree of constitutional controls like limited or no power of outright bans.

Kenyans need a clean break from colonial-era laws and institutions that are out of touch in the current day and age.

They can make up their mind about the content they want to consume, ideas they like to explore and viewpoints they entertain.

The age of paternalistic censorship and dictatorial control over ideas, content and themes worth broadcasting is over.

Our laws and institutions must live up to Kenyans’ aspirations in passing the 2010 Constitution.