Fighting killer malaria: Why’re we still on this?

In the 1990s (or was it the 2000s?) there was a common advert splashed across our screens, calling on us to use “Supertab”, a powerful intervention in the fight against malaria.

“Bwana Supertab”, a muscular gentleman oiled to the brim, would tackle the anopheles mosquito in the ring.

I am reminded that, this year, Cabo Verde has joined the long list of countries that are malaria-free, meaning eradication of the killer disease.

Now, I understand that we are tackling numerous issues and trying to subject ourselves to an ultimate “good life”.

Maybe, it is this fight for a slice of heaven on earth that swayed our sights on the fight or, for me and my age mates, we outgrew Bwana Supertab.





But a spot check, and armed with the question “Why are we still fighting this and what is our position?”, reveals interesting insights.

Numerous organisations, led by the Ministry of Health’s National Malaria Control Programme and partners, have been conducting interventions targeting malaria-prone zones.

These range from distribution of mosquito nets to indoor spraying and rollout of community healthcare providers by the government to assess and refer cases, et cetera.

Fun fact: There is a chance that the mosquito is a victim in this whole fight and we, humans, are the actual culprits and its all tied to how the plasmodium parasite is transmitted from one person to the next.

Therefore, maybe if we looked at this science, we as individuals would be more cautious as to how we deal with the matter.





The last time I had malaria, the worst part wasn’t the injections for tests and the long hours I had to sit in a corridor packed with patients suffering from diverse ailments as I waited for the test results but rather the medication.

The taste and number of pills I had to take to clear the infection was revolting. The thought of taking a pill and the gulps of water that followed doesn’t sit well in my mind.

Your doctor will say you need to clear the dose but a few pills in and feeling fully operational, do you need to go on?

The answer is ‘Yes’, and it still goes back to how the plasmodium operates; presumably, it is never rid from your system and thrives in one host to the next if the dose is not complete.

I believe there is more than meets the eye and we need to be deliberate on how we dissect this issue.





In malaria-prone areas, it is a matter of how to deal with it rather than when. In less-prone areas, it is a matter of how we support this fight.

What is that message, action or thought that can be shared in the quest to eliminate an issue which, in our very own country, more than 70 per cent of the population is at constant risk of infection.

Why should this be on top of our minds? Next month, we will commemorate World Malaria Day.

This has been happening on an annual basis and for those of us grappling with diverse, complex and recurring issues in our lives, it would be a good opportunity to take a moment and reflect on how far we have come and how much more effort is needed to eradicate malaria.

We have benchmarks, organisations and information to learn from. Let us be deliberate on this.