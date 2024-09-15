Fight for rights of the deaf

International deaf awareness week is celebrated every September to enlighten the society on the needs of those with hearing impairment.

Cases of discrimination and unequal distribution of resources to these vulnerable members of society are some of the concerns that are highlighted during this period.

The government and other stakeholders are encouraged to put in place policies that will ensure that the welfare of those with hearing impairment is taken care of and that they are facilitated to participate in society.

Awareness raising

Some of these policies would include those that would encourage construction of more learning facilities for people with hearing impairment as well as having universities offer relevant courses.

The public has often perceived people with hearing impairment negatively, holding the prejudice that they are often difficult to deal with. Therefore, the general public needs to be provided with proper and adequate knowledge on how to handle these vulnerable people to ease communication and therefore interaction.

Such awareness raising efforts may include encouraging the public to use of signs, finger spelling and body language to facilitate the communication process.

Well equipped

The public also needs to be encouraged to treat this group of people just like any other members of the society. This includes ensuring equal access to food , shelter and clothing. Employers in different sectors should also ensure that people with hearing impairment are well equipped and resourced for them to perform their roles.

This may include making necessary equipment and personnel, such as an interpreters, available to ensure that mutual understanding is obtained.

The public must come out in large numbers to fight for the rights of these vulnerable members of the society.