Fight finance predators for counties’ good

The role played by the counties in terms of improved healthcare, meeting the burning needs of the residents and making the people feel that they “own” the government, is laudable. No doubt, the activities initiated by the devolved units have stimulated economic growth across the county.

But on the flip side, corruption is proving to be a big challenge to county governments. It has really threatened to derail the dreams of devolution. For the country to optimise the benefits of devolution, we ought to be more committed to fighting corruption in the counties. Prevention is better than cure and a stitch in time saves nine, so said the sage. Preventing corruption is far much better than investigating a crime.

In the Financial Year 2022/2023 counties were allocated Sh370 billion. This is not a small amount. It is actually 26 per cent of the collected revenue in the last financial year. If not well checked, a big chunk of this amount is likely to go to waste through corruption.

We may not have control over whom the electorate will vote in but we can continually check on what they do in the county projects and books. The watchdogs and other stakeholders should come together in a harmonised and coordinated structure to help look out for wastage, embezzlement and misappropriation of funds.

Imposing disciplinary action

For instance, the Senate can legislate to require that county internal auditors report to it. The Auditor-General can commission a special unit to check and report on how the counties are performing on, say, a quarterly basis.

It is time to call the counties to account for their actions and inaction, help them to invest wisely. Nothing prevents us from forming a commission to continually guard, research and advise governors on the best sectors in the counties to invest in.

Where possible, the regulators can apply the “Hot-Stove Rule” — imposing disciplinary action without generating resentment — to the irresponsible politicians and other public officers who want to derail the devolution dream.