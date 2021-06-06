Fight back vaccine critics planning to stop Covid-19 war

Social media platforms have been awash with false information about Covid-19 vaccines. Misinformation related to infections and drugs can significantly delay uptake of therapeutics and increase morbidity and mortality rates.

A recent story claims that those vaccinated against Covid-19 will die in two years’ time. To give the story some credence, the anti-vaxxers have quoted a Nobel laureate as the authentic source.

While it has been proven that Sars-Cov2 and other respiratory diseases such as Mers, influenza, respiratory syncytial disease, Ebola and even dengue fever can become more infectious and destructive when bound by suboptimal antibodies through a process called antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE), Covid-19 vaccines do not promote ADE.

This occurs when antibodies bind an antigen. In this case, Sars-Cov2 spike protein receptor binding domain, and fail to prevent the pathogen entry into cells but facilitate entry of the pathogen into immune cells, particularly macrophages.

Respiratory diseases

ADE can also occur when there is excessive formation of antibody-antigen complexes that can cause inflammation of lungs and airway epithelial tissue through activation of the complement system and generation of cytokine storm. This mechanism has been demonstrated in Sars-Cov2 and is the major cause of respiratory distress syndrome and enhanced respiratory diseases.

All Covid-19 vaccines have been shown, at preclinical and clinical trials, to generate neutralising antibodies not suboptimal (non-neutralising antibodies). Therefore, the vaccines are safe. The US, UK and European nations have recorded substantial decline in Covid-19 infections, a clear indication that the vaccines are effective and safe.

If the vaccines were promoting ADE, there would have been increased mortalities and morbidities with this as the major adverse effect following immunisation. It is important for the government to act fast and secure a safe social media platform for spreading correct information about infections and drugs. This will ensure timely uptake of drugs and keep the society well informed and healthy. Let us believe in science for science to protect us.