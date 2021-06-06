Fight back vaccine critics planning to stop Covid-19 war

AstraZeneca

A health worker shows a vial of the AstraZeneca jab against the coronavirus, during a vaccination campaign at the El-Arjate prison near the capital Rabat, on May 26, 2021. Denmark has donated 358,000 doses of the vaccine to Kenya

Photo credit: Fadel Senna | AFP

By  PM Mutua

Immunologist

What you need to know:

  • All Covid-19 vaccines have been shown, at preclinical and clinical trials, to generate neutralising antibodies not suboptimal (non-neutralising antibodies).

Social media platforms have been awash with false information about Covid-19 vaccines. Misinformation related to infections and drugs can significantly delay uptake of therapeutics and increase morbidity and mortality rates.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.