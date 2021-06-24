Fete our fellow beings risking to serve at sea

Cruise ship

The tourist cruise ship Albatros arrives at the Port of Mombasa with 800 tourists in this picture taken on November 3, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
VeronicaOnjoro

By  Veronica Onjoro

PhD student

Mount Kenya University

What you need to know:

  • Every June 25, the world recognises the invaluable contribution seafarers make to international trade and the world economy.
  • Seafarers of all stripes — from coast guards to navies, fisherman, sailor, marine biologist and cruise ship captain — are feted.

The annual international Day of the Seafarer, which is coordinated by the International Maritime Organisation and is being celebrated today, has now been officially added to the United Nations’ list of observance. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Mutuma Mathiu: With cartels trumped, KTDA lives

  2. Peter Mwaura: Claims v Says - Is it true that Kidero paid Sh30m for slapping Shebesh?

  3. Peter Mwaura: Readers' feedback - Media 'guilty' of sensationalising agriculture news

  4. Charles Onyango-Obbo: Safari Rally - Story that won’t die

  5. Jaindi Kisero: Progress in PPP sector laudable

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.