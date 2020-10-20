Fete more Covid-19 heroes

Dozens of heroic acts have happened in Kenya since March 12. On that day, the country recorded its first Covid-19 case, an incident that has given forth to more heroes and heroines.

The pandemic has assured us of another good thing: Kenya is endowed with hearts of gold.

Whether their contribution is in cash or kind, these Kenyans of goodwill deserve accolades for their heroic actions.

From landlords who gave rent waivers to their tenants to employers who never abandoned their employees in their darkest hour, Covid-19 has brought to fore a realisation of that we can all be heroes and heroines in our different capacities.

Almost every industry has faced a test of resilience but Kenyans willpower to overcome adversity has proved our boldness. Healthcare workers, security officers, farmers, business people, journalists, government entities...the list is endless...have done a good job and deserves to be applauded.

Honouring Covid-19 heroes

At first glance, the coronavirus news felt like a death sentence to many. But the government’s Economic Stimulus Programme gave hope to millions of citizens. For the better part of the year, the government cushioned Kenyans from the ravages of Covid-19.

Over and above all, the role played by the Ministry of Health and other entities, including the media, in giving information about the disease and updates on the mitigation efforts were very helpful.

Nobody knows when the pandemic will end. But seven months since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 a global pandemic, corporate bodies and individuals have greatly helped out.

Honouring “Covid-19 Heroes” should be a regular activity and not just an ad hoc event. In the spirit of having a better nation as envisaged by our founding fathers, let he pandemic remind us that we should never be bound by ethnicity or religious or political convictions but, rather, uphold our nationalism and help one another for a peaceful developed nation.