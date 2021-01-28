Fee payment delay will paralyse schools

As schools reopened early this month, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha directed that no student be sent home for fee balances since most parents are nursing the wounds of Covid-19.

But for how long? The directive has pressed principals against the wall; it has put school activities in limbo. And many parents, even those whose income was not affected by the coronavirus pandemic, sent their children to school without paying a cent. That is despite knowing pretty well that the students must eat, bathe and use electricity, water and stationery at school.

As the bills soar, suppliers camp in schools and board of management (BoM)-hired teachers demand their wages, the person thrust into the ring is the principal. Some principals have resorted to calling the parents to demand the fees but those who co-operate are one in a million.

Trumpet of war

Some retort: “Is my child the only one with fee arrears?” before hanging up on the principal.

Fee payment has always been problematic for many parents; giving them the option of not paying only started an unforeseen duel with the principals.

As the school administration struggles to pay bills and keep the students and staff comfortable in school, the parents, armed with the CS’s directive, are awaiting one false move by the principal to blow the trumpet of war.

But why pit school heads against parents? Like bushfire, the fire Prof Magoha has lit will spread quickly and eventually spill over to the learners.

It no longer feels good to be a principal. Even as they drive around in big cars and swagger in the school compound, the ghosts of unpaid bills follow them to bed, keeping them awake all night.

The government capitation covers just a fraction of the cost. Should the Ministry of Education call its bluff to penalise principals who go against the directive, schools will shut down.

Mr Onyango is a high school teacher. jamesonyango26@gmail.com.