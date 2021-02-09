Let federation milk tourism from athletics

Kenya is an athletics power though that is limited to long and middle-distance running. The country has regularly produced Olympic and Commonwealth Games champions in various distance events, especially in 800m, 1,500m, 3,000m steeplechase, 5,000m, 10,000m and the marathons — with several world record holders to boot.

Athletics is one of the two modern sports to be formally organised in the country. As a member of the IAAF and Confederation of African Athletics, Athletics Kenya (AK) organises and hosts athletics competitions in Kenya. It also sends teams to international championships. Kenyans continue to dominate distance running, albeit with intense rivalry by Morocco and Ethiopia.

It is high time AK advertised all its athletics events abroad so that Kenya can reap from athletics tourism. That will bring in foreign exchange, give the runners exposure to foreign agents who can train and sponsor them.

Sadly, some training facilities for runners in Kenya lack sponsorship, yet these are the people putting the country on the world map every day.

Attract tourists

For instance, the upcoming National Cross Country Championship should attract funding and foreigners who came to the event as tourists. Let our athletes be proud to depend on athletics as a job like any other.

Many leading Kenyan athletes mostly compete in Europe; the national championships are the only place where local spectators can watch them. Local TV stations can take up the broadcast rights for the event and sell them abroad.

AK organises other competitions too. All these events are historic and interesting to watch. Let AK give the events dates and sell them abroad to attract tourists, sponsorship and funding. This will make the federation help with the construction of stadiums in counties that don’t have one.

Ms Onjoro is a PhD student at Mount Kenya University and an author. onjoroveronica@yahoo.com.