Favouritism in nominations is trouble for UDA

Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated to aspirants seeking the United Democratic Alliance ticket for political seats in the August 9 general election that the party will conduct a seamless and fair nominations. In a media interview, Dr Ruto issued an unequivocal undertaking that he will take charge of the exercise.

The involvement of aspirants in the planning has also breathed an air of trust into the nominations, which have been further sanctified by the passing of the Political Parties Amendment Bill that mandates the Registrar of Political Parties to certify and publish names of members of political parties.

But a new storm threatens the nascent political party: A clear case of favouritism has been witnessed at UDA rallies. DP Ruto’s understudies have proffered certain aspirants as the ‘blessed’ ones.

Top UDA lieutenants chest-thump to aspirants as “founders of the party”. An example is the case of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici. Ms Ngirici was poised to challenge incumbent Waiguru for the gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket. But Waiguru joined the party and was given preferential treatment, forcing Ngirici to decamp and declared that she will run as an independent candidate.

Unfair advantage

And at a Kenya Kwanza rally in Kabarnet, Baringo County, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua lobbied for Eala MP Florence Jematia, whom he had asked to stand. Other UDA leaders who frequent UDA rallies did likewise. In Nakuru, the DP rode in the same car with senatorial aspirant Tabitha Karanja.

With such cases common in different counties, most aspirants now link endorsement to favouritism with mere mention by Ruto or his close ally almost guaranteed nomination, especially in UDA strongholds. They feel that the DP’s understudies don’t take into consideration personal resources they invest in pre-nomination campaigns as most of the ‘blue-eyed boys and girls’ barely campaigned, attended functions or released their manifesto.

It is hypocritical for the DP’s allies to castigate President Uhuru Kenyatta for having endorsed ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga to succeed him yet they daily make public proclamations in favour of certain aspirants. That also goes against the precept of the party which agitates for formation of government by ‘Wanjiku’ and not political power brokers. A blanket endorsement blinks chances for change as favouritism gives unfair advantage to a rival. Besides, voters are known to shun “projects”.

The party also risks losing big in nomination fees. Recently, UDA National Election Board announced hefty fees for its ticket — Sh1 million for the presidential ticket, Sh500,000 for governor, Sh250,000 for MP, senator and woman rep and Sh50,000 for MCA. The smaller parties in the coalition, which charge much less, could trump UDA on parliamentary and county assembly seats. Even if he became President, Dr Ruto would have a weak legislative muscle.