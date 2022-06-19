Fathers can help end the female ‘cut’ menace

Having celebrated Father’s Day yesterday to appreciate the efforts and struggles that our fathers go through while bringing us up, we must also remind them of their irreplaceable role in society.

Fathers make sure we have all provisions—even if they have to sacrifice and suppress their own needs for us to have the basic needs. Some live in two clothes so as to educate their children. No wonder the mortality rate of men is higher than that of women. The smile on their child’s face is what keeps them moving.

There have been many campaigns against female genital cutting—a cultural tradition that is dragging down our daughters in the arid regions. Brave women have fought a good fight but our fathers should join the fight to end FGM in our country.

In his hit song Born to Suffer, Lucky Dube sang: “Without the father, children are suffering.” We have the presence of our fathers; what we need is for them to take charge and stop the suffering of young girls.

Changed tack

The circumcisors have changed tack, turning to young children who can’t speak for themselves. Near the southern border, children aged three are taken to Tanzania for the ‘cut’ and then returned to Kenya. These cultures are dragging our people to the barbaric era. Cases decreased from 32 per cent in 2003 and 21 per cent in 2014, the Kenya Demographic and Health Survey report shows, but the female ‘cut’ and early marriage practices must be put to extinction now.

Kenya recently produced the world’s best nurse, Anna Qabale Duba, the only woman college graduate in her village. She only became a nurse after escaping early marriage at 14 and refused to bend to the female ‘cut’ culture, which kills the dreams of many girls in Kenya.

Imagine how many lives Ms Duba has saved and the girls she has rescued from the ‘cut’. Our girls wouldn’t need saving if fathers stood firm and prevented them from going through excruciating pain in order to be called women.



