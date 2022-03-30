Fast-dwindling fortunes of Kiswahili should worry all 

The KCPE 2021 examination results are out and, true to many people’s expectations, the performance has left a lot to be desired. As he unveiled the results at Mitihani House this week, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha was categorical that Kiswahili improved in performance this year, compared to 2020.

He said: “I am happy to announce that six papers recorded an improved performance in the year 2021… these are… Kiswahili Lugha, Kiswahili Insha....”

Kiswahili has, for some time now, been on an upward trend in terms of performance in national exams with most top students scoring above 97 per cent in KCPE.

In 2020, 40 students scored everything in Kiswahili Lugha with the best student in Insha scoring 40 marks. Even with its prominence, interestingly, the average mark awarded in Lugha from 2016 to 2020 has been between 20 and 25, with Insha’s average being 20 marks.

With these numbers, it is high time we asked tough questions relating to Kiswahili performance in our schools, more so at the basic education level. Why is it always low yet, it seems, every Kenyan speaks Kiswahili? In the latest KCPE exam, I highly doubt if there is a student who scored above 90 per cent in the subject. So far, the best Kiswahili candidate countrywide managed 89 per cent.

Offical language

Even the country’s top pupils, Bruce Mackenzie and Ashley Kerubo, managed to score 88 and 87 per cent, respectively. Does Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) want us to believe that, out of more than 1.2 million students who sat the paper, no student could score above 90 per cent?

This year’s Kiswahili paper was, indeed, within the syllabus and easy for most average learners. From insiders who took part in marking the Insha papers, most pupils answered the question and were awarded marks based on their ability and capability. Most examiners were upbeat that Kiswahili performance would be better than in previous exams.

In a long time, students, teachers and examiners were exuding confidence with the paper and ready for the results. But what was announced is the opposite of these stakeholders’ expectations, begging the question: Is it in teaching methodologies in class, are our students beyond repair in Kiswahili, or do we need to question the standardisation and moderation tools used in the national exams?

The Constitution makes Kiswahili not only an official language, the other being English, but also the national one. Last November, Unesco announced at its 41st member states’ session that every July 7 will be set aside as the day to celebrate the language.

With more than 200 million speakers, Kiswahili is among the 10 most widely spoken languages. It is also an African Union’s official language and the lingua franca of East Africa. If the world has embraced Kiswahili, why is Kenya lagging behind? Or is Knec, or its parent ministry, too hard on our own language — a true reflection of Africa killing its child?