Fair CBA is possible even with no review of salaries

Teacher unions — including Kenya Union of Post-Primary Teachers (Kuppet), Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Kenya Union of Special Needs Education Teachers (Kusnet) — finally signed a non-monetary 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) on July 13.

That followed the abortive June 29 meeting, in which TSC stated that it would not engage in a monetary-based CBA following the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) freeze on the civil service salary structure. It, however, put on the table promotion of teachers in hardship areas such as arid and semi-arid land (ASAL), among other offers.

SRC advises the national and county governments on remuneration and benefits for public officers. The SRC Act 2011 provides that it conduct job evaluations to determine the monetary worth of government jobs to inform salary review.

The first such exercise for teachers was conducted in 2016, focusing on providing a career path for administrative positions. Classroom teachers saw the second one, last year, as a major victory for it recognised their vital role, setting the stage for higher pay.

But to their shock, SRC, on June 17, announced that it would not review basic salary structures, allowances and benefits for public servants, including teachers, in the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 financial years following recommendations by The National Treasury.

Job evaluation

Then, TSC had offered a 16 per cent raise for the upper cadre of teachers and 32 per cent for the lower one while Kuppet proposed 30 per cent to 70 per cent, Knut 120 per cent to 200 per cent and Kusnet 50 per cent and 60 per cent.

A salary structure includes minimum and maximum pay within job grades. In a salary review, usually after job evaluation, job grades may be retained or redefined but, importantly, the minimum and maximum of basic salaries per grade (or group) are re-established to align the structure with the labour market.

No review in 2021-2023 means job grades, minimum and maximum salary, allowances and others stagnate but employees can get annual increments and promotions through common cadre transitions and competitive interviews.

But TSC and unions can still reach consensus on the interpretation of “review” as per the employment laws before settling on the “how”of a CBA.

Teachers want a CBA that would clarify annual increments from salary review; end the perennial stagnation of diploma teachers at Grades C2 and C3 (former K and L) and graduate teachers at C3 (ex-L) for 9-20 years; and address succession leadership.

The “Ministry of Education Report on Basic Education Statistics Booklet 2019” shows there were 8,933 public secondary schools in 2019 but a lower number of teachers qualified to be principals. The same applies to deputy principals and head teachers and their deputies. Promotions are, hence, necessary.