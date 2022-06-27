Facts remain stubborn in legalise marijuana debate

There is heated public debate in the country about marijuana, or cannabis, primarily attributed to the fact that it is the political high season and some quarters have stoked the embers of excitement that follow the topic.

To some, this discourse has brought profound delight while, to others, it is a reminder that there is an urgent need to continually share facts about cannabis. But the debate is an opportunity for all of us to try and understand the various perspectives from which the entire discussion is being undertaken.

It’s a fact that cannabis is a controlled substance under the Single Narcotic Convention of 1961 as amended by the 1972 protocol, the Convention on Psychotropic Substances of 1971 and United Nations Convention against Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances of 1988.

Unlike other plant-based drugs, whose cultivation and production is concentrated in a few countries, cannabis is produced in almost all countries, making it the most widely used drug. The “2021 World Drug Report” shows about 200 million people aged 15-64 have used it in their lifetime. It is regarded as a problematic drug, in that it is a gateway to addiction and abuse of other psychoactive substances.

Stringent measures

There has been trending misinformation revolving around cannabis cultivation and its use and thus it’s critical to point out some basic truths. For instance, in Africa, only South Africa has allowed the recreational use of cannabis, although there are stringent measures prohibiting its public use. Morocco, Rwanda, Uganda, Lesotho, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi have allowed commercial growing and trade in the plant but prohibit recreational use.

In Kenya, cannabis remains the drug of choice amongst narcotic users. Data from a 2017 national survey show at least one per cent of the population aged 15-65 are current users of cannabis. The drug has also permeated our institutions of learning with current data showing that 7.5 per cent of high school students have ever used cannabis and 1.2 per cent amongst primary school pupils.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act 2022 provides for the medical and scientific use of cannabis, although recreational and commercial trade remains prohibited.

Provide facts

Internationally, 19 states, two territories and the District of Columbia have legalised small amounts of cannabis for adult recreational use. Most recently, Rhode Island passed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act. In June last year, Connecticut legalised the recreational use of cannabis through legislation. Some aspects of the Bill do not take effect immediately but people aged 21 and above started to use cannabis for recreational in July last year.

There is a need to provide facts on marijuana even as the hot political debate regarding its cultivation and use is going on. It is also critical to balance between the various interests that are pulling in opposite directions with respect to the discussion.