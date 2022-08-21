Extend capitation to private schools for junior secondary

The junior secondary school (JSS) selection by Grade Six pupils has been launched. A learner should select up to 12 schools—two each from the national, regional, county and private categories and four sub-county ones.

Notably, this will be the pioneer junior secondary school cohort in the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) in January. The exercise is unique in that learners will choose not only public but also private schools. As advised by the Ministry of Education, they should be diligently guided by the teachers, parents and guardians, minimising complaints.

In this policy shift, selection and placement of students in the schools will be simultaneous. This is in a bid to avoid past challenges of mapping schools or communities to the proximity of day secondary schools, mostly sub-county, hence multiple selections and placements. Besides all students reporting to their respective schools at the same time, and curbing fraudulent activities by unscrupulous individuals, the move eliminates anxiety among parents and guardians over the fate of their children.

Public-private partnerships

But, while that might bolster both public-private partnerships in the field of education and the 100 per cent transition of pupils from the primary to secondary level of learning, it is unfortunate that it is the parents and guardians to shoulder the entire cost of education. It is instructive that many learners fail to study in private schools due to the cost.

American moral and political philosopher John Bordley Rawls said society should change its policies and laws to raise the status of the less privileged members. Accordingly, social justice is ensured through the creation of systems that are universally fair. That includes formulating policies to enhance equity in access to quality secondary school education.

Meanwhile, categorisation of secondary schools has, over the years, been blamed for the differential academic achievement and resource allocation. For instance, many national schools are well equipped and attract the top scorers in the national primary education examination compared to, say, most of the sub-county ones.

Worsened by double intake

Yet, it is the latter category that admits at least 60 per cent of the primary school leavers who join the secondary education cycle. This scenario is poised to be worsened by the double intake of Grade Six and Form One pupils in the 2-6-6-3 and 8-4-4 systems, respectively, in January.

There is a need to upscale and strengthen progressive resource mobilisation, allocation and utilisation to enhance equity, quality, accessibility and affordability in education, given the overstretched physical and human resources, particularly in highly populated public secondary schools.

Just as the government gives capitation to both public schools and students in private universities through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS), it should extend the same gesture to private schools. That would be in line with the constitutional requirement of equity, access, quality and special attention, particularly among groups of low socioeconomic status.