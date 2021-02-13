Expressway comes with many benefits

Road infrastructure often brings significant economic, planning and management benefits aimed at improving social mobility and quality of life of citizens.

During the planning and implementation of road projects, there, however, emerges various sub-communication challenges among different disciplines represented along the neighbouring communities, including opinions on the infrastructure financing options.

A number of high-impact infrastructure projects are currently being implemented in Nairobi, the most visible being the Nairobi Expressway under the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model, the capacity enhancement of the James Gichuru–Rironi highway, as well as the construction of the Nairobi Western bypass that connects Ruaka to Kikuyu.

In the implementation of these projects, it is a matter of fact that construction activities will have minor misconceptions and skewed opinions amongst different players.

Various proponents will often drive differing opinions; this is not peculiar to Kenya, but was evident even during the times of Pluto. Depending on one's chosen perception of Pluto's Theory of modernism, social infrastructure, as it is being nobly implemented in Kenya today, is either rough or smooth, beautiful or ugly, annoying or hopeful.

Arguments will be made as to whether the PPP model as is being implemented in the Nairobi Expressway is a ripe financing model for infrastructure development in Africa. Yet the opponents of these financing models are the same ones raising hue and cry with regards to the risen debt ratio in the country today.

The Nairobi Expressway is currently under the supervision of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) as the contracting authority. To undertake this project successfully and have it completed by the end of this year as is envisaged, KeNHA has been mandated to provide an unencumbered right of way for the construction of the road.

Already, the authority made an identification of affected persons, evaluation of the properties, land acquisitions, compensation and support of the displaced persons and displaced businesses.

After construction is complete, the concessionaire shall be granted exclusive concession right for 30 years to recover their cost of investment, before surrendering the infrastructure to the government of Kenya for free.

During the 30-year concession period, it is worth noting that the government will still gain from the investment, since the concessionaire will be paying corporate tax under Kenyan law.