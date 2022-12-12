Exporting raw materials worsens unemployment

There is a raging debate on youth unemployment in Kenya, which has worsened poverty. To solve the problem, we need to create more than 500,000 jobs every year.

On May 11, 2019, then Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria proposed in Parliament that all coffee grown in Kenya should undergo processing, production and packaging within the country. He further proposed that the Crops Act be amended to state that the product may only be distributed, marketed or exported in its fully processed form.

Mr Kuria is now the Trade, Investment and Industry Cabinet Secretary and has the President’s ear. He should revisit the idea and add to the list tea, cut flowers, vegetables, sisal, cotton, tobacco, milk, maize, iron, steel, pearls, precious stones, meat, spices, edible fruits, pyrethrum, hides, skins, melon, timber, bulbs, roots and titanium.

As this happens at the national level, county assemblies should pass county-specific laws to bar exportation of their produce in raw form. They (county governments) should set up agencies to regulate the exploitation, milling, packaging and branding of their products.

If these laws were in place, more youths would get decent jobs. The trouble with devolution is the way we spend our money at the county level. We are a consuming society with no long-term vision. We spend millions on unnecessary bench-marking missions.

Creating jobs

Imagine if each governor, as the vision carrier of the county, were to channel resources towards creating jobs for the youth without relying on the national government. We can do this by starting a micro manufacturing plant in every village.

Instead of importing fuel guzzlers for county executives, we should import machinery and employ at least 10 people. By importing big cars and other consumables, we lose foreign exchange and export labour.

Again, instead of building a 50-bedroom residence for the governor in every county to make a statement, how about building a small factory that would employ a few youths?

Food processing

Agriculture is the backbone of the Kenyan economy. I am, therefore, calling upon all Kenyan leaders to invest in food production and processing. Food is a basic necessity and we can’t get it wrong by investing in it.

As a country, we must review the way we spend public funds. We must buy Kenyan goods as much as possible so that we keep money in circulation within our borders and only import what would add value to our raw materials, thereby creating jobs for the youth.

While at it, Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore should strive to increase the number of youths working abroad from 30,000 to 300,000. This could be done by upskilling the youth and tighter regulation of the agencies that link Kenyans to jobs abroad. The ministry should source for jobs, take the applicants through pre-interview training, pre-departure training, financial training and link them to migration loans. This would minimise or even end the cries of Kenyans who often face mistreatment abroad.