Exploring innovative approaches to rethinking education

Education Ministers of the 54 Commonwealth countries will gather today and tomorrow in Nairobi for the 21st Conference of Commonwealth.

The theme of this years’ conference is ‘Rethinking Education’. That rethink is precisely what is required, urgently as the scale of the current global education crisis is profound.

The United Nations’ education arm, estimates that more than half of children and adolescents around the world are not learning. And that was before the Covid-19 pandemic closed schools for long periods, making things even worse.

Over two days, Commonwealth Education Ministers will debate and discuss what appears to be an overwhelming learning crisis. It will be their job to make recommendations ahead of June’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda, another country taking the learning deficit seriously with a new program designed to transform education for its children.

By studying innovative approaches already shown to be improving learning outcomes in some Commonwealth countries, Ministers have a chance to drive real change. Talk will not be enough. The tens of millions of African children plunged into learning poverty need and deserve action.

According to World Bank estimates, 90 per cent of ten-year-old children in sub-Saharan Africa cannot read a simple text at the age of 10, meaning they are in learning poverty.

Commonwealth Education Ministers know they face an especially daunting task where learning under poverty is concentrated. A number of those – Uganda and India for example – suffered from particularly long school closures and the learning loss that went with them.

Innovative approaches

That puts Commonwealth members such as Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Uganda – all among that list of six - right at the heart of the need to improve children’s education outcomes fast and at scale.

One of the priorities for this week’s meeting is for Ministers to explore innovative approaches that can be adapted by member countries to develop sustainable and resilient education systems.

One example is the EdoBEST program in Nigeria’s Edo State, lauded and now also funded by the World Bank. It has successfully transformed learning outcomes for hundreds of thousands of children across the state’s primary schools.

Its visionary leader Governor, Godwin Obaseki explains that they used standard tests to examine fluency, literacy, and numerical skills at every age.

Governor Obaseki is at the forefront of basic education reform in Nigeria and is particularly proud that the turnaround in outcomes for children was achieved in three years – something that took countries such as Singapore and South Korea two or three decades.

Other visionary leaders in Nigeria have already done precisely what Commonwealth Education Ministers will be urging - in following EdoBEST’s example.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of Lagos State is one. His EKOEXCEL program is now replicating the success of EdoBEST and he has urged his other Nigerian leaders to also learn from fellow Governor Obaseki.

Basic education

The governor says that they have started doing peer review and reiterates that there is no need to go to another country to copy what is working well in their country already.

The Edo Governor brought the initiative, and the Lagos state decided to also start with basic education.

Both programmes are hugely ambitious, delivering measurable learning gains in weeks, across hundreds of public schools for hundreds of thousands of children. That requires transformation at scale. EKO EXCEL has retrained and upskilled 14,000 government teachers.

It means as well as offering personalized training and coaching for every teacher, they are also supported with scientifically-designed structured lesson plans, designed to make learning outcomes as good as possible for their pupils.

The handheld tablets used to deliver the plans also allow a flow of vital data, to assess that learning is actually happening and monitor progress. Just such an approach has been held-up by the World Bank as vital in the recovery from the Covid-19 crisis and rebuilding better education systems.

Visiting Commonwealth Education Ministers can see the success of these methods in Kenya too. Bridge Kenya community schools, supported by NewGlobe, have an unbroken record of success in helping children from underprivileged communities achieve great results.

The recent KCPE exams saw Bridge pupils outperform the national average for the seventh year in succession, with many children going on to gain places in top national secondary schools.