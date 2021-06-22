Explore use of ethanol as clean cooking fuel option

Alliance High School kitchen

Alliance High School kitchen during the official launch of a clean cooking initiative on March 8, 2021.

Photo credit: File | nation Media Group

By  David Njugi

CEO

Clean Cooking Association of Kenya

What you need to know:

  • Ethanol is an alcohol fuel produced in the country from sugarcane molasses at plants primarily serving the beverage industry.
  • Discussions about ethanol have revolved around its use as a blend for petrol in the transport sector.

There is growing international recognition of bioethanol as an essential part of the toolkit for addressing the problems of dirty cooking. It is also fast emerging as a complementary solution to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Kenya with great potential to reduce the use of kerosene and charcoal at the bottom of the market.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.