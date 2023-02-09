Exploitation by principals mirror society

The February 7 Daily Nation reported how some boarding secondary school heads had defied the government ban on the sale of items such as uniforms. Parents were compelled to buy the items at exorbitant prices at school or from predetermined suppliers.

Many parents have decried this denial of freedom to choose where to purchase school items from, decrying that the principals were exploiting them for selfish gain.

Indeed, a spot check by the newspaper revealed that parents were paying as much as twice the price of a similar commodity sold elsewhere.

As a practising teacher and a Kenyan, I empathise with these parents who, needless to say, facing hard economic times. Amid the hue and cry is a critical and deep-rooted societal issue.

I believe what the school heads are doing is not only wrong but also selfish and immoral. They are driven by incessant greed, fuelled by the unashamed moral decay in society that sociologists say has gripped our nation.

Indeed, the inclusion of Chapter Six of the Constitution and other enabling legislation, such as the Public Officer Ethics Act and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Act, was intended to police our morals and guide the holders of such offices to act in the public interest at all times. But as has been shown, no quantity of legislation can police morals.

To examine the behaviour of the school heads, we must reflect upon our own interpretation of the motivation to be in a public office, especially those offices which give the holder authority to incur expenditure (AIE).

These are offices such as that of a principal of a school, which are very lucrative because the holder presides over millions of shillings a year with either compromised or no accountability mechanisms or incapacitated oversight bodies unable to ensure strict compliance with the law.

Primitive accumulation of wealth

This motivation is not often driven by the urge or need for service delivery, but rather, by self-preservation, aggrandisement and primitive accumulation of wealth through the exploitation of the poor masses at whatever cost.

We are constantly creating a man-eat-man society. Just see how public transport operators hike the fare during school closing or opening. Our future generation is treated so cruelly.

A society cannot grow by exploiting the poor, the sick and the vulnerable. One may become rich now but they will spend the rest of their lives confined in homes surrounded by concrete walls, electric fences and ‘mbwa kali’.

The principals, just like any other public office holders, should be aware that they hold the position in public trust and for the common good.

They should not use their office to exploit poor struggling Kenyans. Business is done in the private sector. Public service has never enriched anyone and, if it does, there must be an illegality behind it.

The government must come out strongly to defend and protect the children of Kenya from this massive exploitation. It will kill our future. This selfishness is immoral and unacceptable.