Exploit human resource

Many countries brag about the inherent minerals as the reason behind their economic stability and well-being but research paints an entirely peculiar picture. Many powerful nations have limited precious elements as beacons marking their success stories.

The Middle East and some Asian countries have, thanks to oil, attracted a high influx of low-skilled personnel as countries with an abundance of opportunities with lucrative remuneration, but does this demonstrate their economic stability? I doubt!

A nation’s real and non-depletable value rests with the quality of its human resource. Man is one invaluable resource. A country that builds its economic base on human power tends to realise the stablest development trend.

That is why I highly value CBC despite its few challenges, which need intervention.

Israel is said to have the least mineral deposits if any, and no arable soil to speak of compared to other great nations. So what makes it so powerful?

Its people’s high spirits. Russia, Ukraine and Iraq have huge mineral deposits but their economies can’t raise a candle to Israel’s or USA’s in development index.

Empowered mind

Nothing can beat the power within a conscious and empowered mind. The US must have figured this right by establishing California’s Silicon Valley—the Home of Innovation.

Interestingly, no nation seems to have had a raw deal on God’s gifts to its people. All that makes a difference is human resource management. Look at the M-Pesa innovator, a Kenyan, whose country’s negligence got his innovation to the drain in the name of free market. Had we tapped and nurtured his innovation, we could be boasting of a billionaire!

Recently, there was news of another Kenyan youth who invented a robot with a thought sensor, which could literally sense and fetch what the physically challenged person’s mind desires at close range!

These are just but a few examples of innovations within us that can be taken advantage of and could earn the country untold fortunes.