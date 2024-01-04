Explanation for higher charges won’t wash

It is with great shock that the Kenya Kwanza government has continued to impose high charges on the products and services offered to citizens from this month. The high rates have been attached to e-Citizen rates, where one has to pay Sh50 for every service needed, the increase in SGR fare from Nairobi to Mombasa to Sh1,500 from Sh1,000; and now, the hike in Nairobi Expressway charges, which has been capped at Sh500 from Mlolongo to Westlands.

Add the high cost of living and the disputed Housing Levy and these charges become too much to bear for the ordinary Kenyan. Many Kenyans are being tormented by depression because they cannot sustain themselves in this kind of economy.

When I recently visited the Department of Immigration, at Nyayo House, I found thousands of Kenyans who were seeking passports to emigrate and take their human resources abroad because Kenya has become unfriendly to live in.

While President William Ruto may mean well in trying to revive the dilapidated economy, the people around him—especially his cabinet secretaries, who assist him in running the government—could be misleading him. In his own admission in public, based on what the President said an assessment of their performance showed some of them do not even understand their roles. The Executive keeps scapegoating the former government of President Uhuru Kenyatta—ironically, in which Dr Ruto was his deputy—for the poor management of their dockets. That is high-level incompetence which the President should not entertain.

When Roads and Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen tells Kenyans the expressway rates are based on a ‘signed agreement’, what if all the 200,000-plus subscribed motorists shun it? Where will the government get the money to repay the loan?

It is high time the President relooked at the decisions he makes based on the advice of his CSs. They don’t care. They don’t want the economy to grow. Some CSs could even be sabotaging the Ruto administration by ensuring a low collection of revenue.

The non-performing government appointees should be shown the door the earliest possible because, even from within the Kenya Kwanza government, the fear is gone and the clouds are gathering.