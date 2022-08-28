Explain puzzle of dead voters

As I read the 70-page Presidential Election Petition filed by the Azimio coalition, I was saddened that the quest for the KPMG report and its implementation didn’t feature therein. Among their assignments, the auditors were required to weed out dead voters from the register. Appallingly, the dead voters made their way into the 2022 roll. This after hundreds of millions was paid.

I was the registration clerk in the first biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise in October/November 2013. The polling station being in my home area, I understand the demographics and dynamics of the voters almost to the 100th percentile.

I was, hence, perturbed to point out tens of voters whom I had registered in 2013, died as early as 2014 but were in the 2022 roll. The list was posted outside all polling stations days to the elections. My friends also reported the same thing. In a closer perspective, a member of my nuclear family who passed away on May 29, 2018 and a death certificate (No.538505) issued on July 3, 2018 was in the 2022 register.

The dubiety with which our electoral process is defined almost always leads to fierce legal battles and court denouements. Some contests were so close that the winner and the loser were just one vote apart. What could be the effect of having hundreds of spare ballot papers in such a place?

A media report on Wednesday said a polling clerk was charged in a Nyeri court for issuing extra presidential ballot papers, in contravention of electoral laws. Apparently, such acts emanate from the availability of spare ballot papers, and for not weeding out dead voters from the final voters register.

IEBC has a duty to explain to Kenyans the presence of dead voters in the final voter roll even after a pre-election promise of a clean-up.