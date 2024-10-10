Expend political energy on key issues

Following the recent impeachment of the Deputy President, Kenyan MPs showcased their ability to mobilise tremendous political energy. It was a display of urgency, heated debates, and a rare moment of unity among legislators.

But amidst all this, a pressing question lingers: Why don’t we see this same level of commitment when it comes to the everyday struggles ordinary Kenyans face?

Kenyans face a host of everyday struggles that impact their lives — rising living costs, joblessness, food insecurity, gaps in healthcare, and inadequate infrastructure. If MPs redirected their energy toward finding solutions for these challenges, they could truly transform the lives of the people.

MPs are chosen to be the voices of their communities, not just to gallivant through the corridors of power. They must uplift the people who entrusted them with their positions. The urgency shown during the impeachment process proves that when MPs believe in a cause, they can act quickly and decisively.

Improved living conditions

What if they showed that same determination to improve healthcare, support education, or fix water shortages? It would show that they are genuinely committed to their role as the people's representatives.

Kenya’s future depends on how well the government responds to the needs of its people. When issues like poverty, unemployment, and inadequate healthcare are neglected, it creates frustration and hopelessness among citizens. MPs can formulate policies that promote stability and prosperity — policies that ensure every Kenyan has a fair shot at a better life through better education, job opportunities, and improved living conditions.

The dedication shown during the impeachment process reminds us of what MPs can achieve when they put their minds to it. Now, more than ever, MPs need to channel their energy into addressing the challenges that affect ordinary Kenyans.

By doing so, they can make a lasting impact, improve the lives of millions, and truly embody what it means to be a public servant. The people of Kenya deserve nothing less.