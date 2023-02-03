Expect even better performance as 13th Parliament reconvenes

The 13th Parliament reconvenes for the Second Session at a time the country faces a prolonged drought and a depressed economy that comes with high inflation.

The previous regime’s mismanagement of the country puts Parliament in a precarious position, as it will have to make tough decisions that will return the nation onto the path of economic growth and prosperity.

I will be counting on all the members to be steadfast in their legislative role, check the executive with zest and passionately represent their constituents.

The 13th Parliament is unique. In the August 9, 2022 elections, 192 members were re-elected, representing a 55 per cent return rate, with 22 of the returning members having served in the 11th or earlier parliaments.

One-third gender rule

The House has 81 female MPs, comprising 47 county woman representatives, 28 elected from single-member constituencies, and six nominated members.

This represents 23 per cent of the total membership and therefore about seven per cent short of the one-third gender rule constitutional threshold. This makes the 13th Parliament a great mix of experienced legislators and fresh minds.

The implementation of the 2010 Constitution has been a learning curve for Parliament. The 11th and 12th Parliaments did a commendable job in aligning parliamentary work to the dictates of the mandate of the National Assembly.

We cannot sit and savour the achievements of the 12th Parliament. We must rise above self to safeguard the welfare of the nation.

While politics is a way of life for each MP, political grandstanding must never come in the way of well-intended and noble decisions that Parliament ought to make in line with its constitutional mandate.

As Majority Leader in the National Assembly, I will endeavour to have matters resolved across the political divide by engaging with our Minority Party colleagues in a bipartisan manner.

It is also not lost on me that a pragmatic review of the National Assembly Standing Orders is critical to the realisation of the government’s agenda for this great nation.

We shall initiate a review of the rules of procedure in order to align them to the government’s agenda while protecting the independence of the National Assembly. It is our shared focus that will serve to strengthen the performance of the National Assembly.