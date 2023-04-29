Exhumations lay bare state neglect and hypocritical war on freedoms

As Kenyans and the rest of the world follow the macabre exhumations in Kilifi County at the land allegedly associated with Pastor Mackenzie’s Good News International Church, high-ranking government and church officials have called for stricter rules for churches.

By the time of writing this article, almost 100 bodies have been retrieved from graves at Shakahola where Mackenzie operated his church.

Among the bodies were those of children, even as families flocked to Kilifi to find missing relatives, dead or alive.

As bodies continue to be identified, one can only imagine the pain of loved ones.

It is alleged that the main cause of death was starvation — that Mackenzie indoctrinated members to fast to death as a step towards heaven, a doctrine that is unchristian and unbiblical.

Dry fast

Ordinarily, people cannot go beyond a week on a dry fast — where a person does not eat or drink at all. A partial fast can last longer.

Life can be hard in Kilifi, like in other parts of the Coast. The warm hospitability of the people and the sandy beaches fool your eyes and mask abject poverty.

Outside Mombasa, vegetation is sparse and soft water is hard to come by in areas far from River Galana.

Food is scarce most of the year.

According to Unicef, about 26 per cent of Kenyan children are stunted and 11 per cent are underweight in the region.

In most families, children survive on unsweetened porridge made from white maize. Since they are not dead, nobody speaks of them.

So they soldier on away from the glare of cameras. Ironically, within Kilifi is the infamous Galana-Kulalu Food Irrigation Development scheme, where promises of food security yawn year in, and year out.

A 2021 report showed that almost 70 per cent of Kilifi households faced food insecurity.

Although some of the victims came from as far as western and central Kenya, fasting under such circumstances can be foreboding.

Yet, the strange events of Shakahola are embarrassing in one stark way: They remind Kenyans of naked poverty amid plenty and the fact that something could have been done about it but it was not. Some of the pronouncements against Mackenzie and his associates are prejudicial and sound like misplaced aggression from embarrassed government officials.

National dialogue

Even as a sombre mood engulfs the nation, Kenya needs a national dialogue on poverty, malnutrition and the general welfare of citizens.

It is a dereliction of duty to point fingers at religion when hunger stalks Kilifi like a dark shadow. Reining in religion or even a ban on miracle healings will not change those dire statistics.

It is the duty of the state to protect life and to enforce the law because Caesar will do what Caesar must do.

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior, Prof Kithure Kindiki, was reported as saying Mackenzie will get the stiffest sentence possible, maybe a life sentence. The judicial process is on, with Mackenzie reportedly on a hunger strike while in police custody.

Other national and county government officials as well as church leaders have fallen in line to condemn “rogue churches” and “indoctrination” at Shakahola. Too late, Land Cruisers, helicopters and cameras will continue descending on Kilifi “like a problem sent”.

Yet if the government has to be seen, where is its duty to promote and to preserve human rights?

As macabre as it sounds, each of the skeletal bodies pulled out of the shallow graves seems to ask, where were you when we got here?

Had there been more care and a little more attention to real needs, perhaps we would have been greeted not with the stench of death but with the warm greetings of Habari and Shikamoo!

Instead, growing calls to regulate churches attempt to rein in religious oddities.

Former Attorney-General Githu Muigai drafted a bill to control religious activities in 2015.

The Religious Societies Regulations Bill covered not just churches but religious activities in general, including Islam, Hindu and Jewish synagogues. It did not go far.

At that time, independent churches and ministries contended that they had not been involved and, in any case, the Bill was an attempt to enforce tyranny and religious monopoly.

Those reasons are still valid. Kenya has seen many faith shenanigans, but attempts to solve them by mixing church and state are bound to create chaos.

Religious liberty is protected in the Constitution and is in the Bill of Rights across the world.

Much blood was shed to get there, so let no misplaced sledgehammers hack it away.