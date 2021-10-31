Executive and Judiciary must end their wars

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives his address during the swearing-in of Lady Justice Martha Karambu Koome as the new Chief Justice of Kenya and President of the Supreme Court, and Justice William Okello Ouko as a Supreme Court judge at State House, Nairobi.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Newton Arori

Advocate of the High Court

What you need to know:

  • The Executive depends on the Judiciary to interpret and, thereby, give effect to the former’s directions.
  • The Judiciary, in turn, depends on the Executive for enforcement of court orders.

The High Court recently ruled that the practice of swearing in judges before the President is not founded on any law, even though it is expressly provided for in the Constitution. Should the President fail to play his role, therefore, the court held, the nominated judges can assume office anyway.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.