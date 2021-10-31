Executive and Judiciary must end their wars

The High Court recently ruled that the practice of swearing in judges before the President is not founded on any law, even though it is expressly provided for in the Constitution. Should the President fail to play his role, therefore, the court held, the nominated judges can assume office anyway.

The ruling followed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s decision to appoint 34 judges, leaving out six, from a list of 41 nominees.

The first issue with this decision is on the importance of the swearing-in of state officers. In 2007, after Electoral Commission of Kenya chairman at the time Samuel Kivuitu controversially declared Mwai Kibaki the winner of the presidential poll, the latter was hurriedly sworn in at dusk in the presence of a few select individuals. You can imagine the crisis that would have ensued had the other main contenders Raila Odinga challenged the election result in court.

Icy relationship

The desire to avoid such a situation probably informed the elaborate swearing-in process now entrenched in the Constitution. Among others, the President-elect must be sworn in in public, within the stipulated timelines. Could the High Court’s finding — that procedural formalities can be dispensed with when swearing in individuals to office — be extrapolated to the swearing-in of the president? Hopefully not.

The second is the increasingly icy relationship between the Executive and the Judiciary. The two arms of government should work together. The Executive depends on the Judiciary to interpret and, thereby, give effect to the former’s directions. The Judiciary, in turn, depends on the Executive for enforcement of court orders.

One wonders what would happen if, for example, after the six judges assumed office, the National Treasury declined to provide funds for their remuneration. The state officer directly responsible may be held to be in contempt of court, but what if the police are under instruction not to arrest him or her?

Such concerns underscore the need for those involved to urgently resolve the impasse.