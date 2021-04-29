Exam period: For heaven’s sake, stop berating teachers

The national examinations were completed last week and all the students are presumably at home awaiting results. The teachers who supervised them are now breathing a sigh of relief.

It has become the norm that during the sitting of national examinations, teachers must be berated, lectured and threatened by their superiors.

During the examination period, words like ‘suspended’, ‘warned’, ‘interdicted’, ‘arrested and arraigned ’, ‘investigated’, ‘malpractices’, ‘scandals’, ‘leakage’, and many others are liberally thrown the teacher’s way.

There are many teachers who have been arraigned and are out on hefty bonds. We do not know if they did what they are accused of. All we know is that it is a dangerous duty to supervise exams.

A few weeks ago, at the start of the KCPE exams, four teachers came a few minutes late for the invigilation and the manner in which they were treated told a lot about just how they are treated like children.

Education and Knec officials scolded them in the most embarrassing manner and they were not even given a chance to explain themselves. They were harangued away.

Bullied and threatened

Before their replacements arrived, the officials invigilated the paper for almost an hour, which beats the logic of sending away those that were two minutes late. After mistreating the teachers in front of the camera, we have to believe that they later got high fives from their peers for the show of might.

The irony of it is that this exercise does not pay much. Invigilators are paid Sh400 and supervisors take home Sh600. This has been the case since 1998. Even kazi mtaani pays more and it doesn’t come with the heavy responsibility that entails invigilation of exams. At the moment, the same teachers are scattered all over the country marking the examinations.

They are accommodated in boarding schools and uncomfortably sleep on children’s beds. They work from 5am and sometimes up to 11pm. The main reason for this toil is so that the results come out early so that the education minister can have his glory day announcing the results. It is not an easy task for teachers.

Back in the ‘80s, some DC shaved a bearded headmaster in public. The administrator thought the headteacher looked unkempt and ordered his police to shave the man. For the unthinking public, that may have been a hilarious gesture but it was the epitome of humiliation for the poor headmaster.

In 2010, the DC was followed into retirement and asked what he thought in retrospect about the incident. He had no regrets about it and could still do it in the same circumstance. He had learned nothing and neither did any present education officials learned anything from the humiliation of a teacher.

It is the norm in this country and teachers are just there to be bullied around and threatened at will by any junior official. They have no regrets about it just like the uncouth DC of yore.

A country that despises its teachers is a country that has lost direction. Both Knec, the ministry and the employer must try and salvage this situation. It is demeaning to the teachers and makes them lose face and control of the students. When you hear they burned down a dormitory or injured their teachers, you must know where the teachers lost them.