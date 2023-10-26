EVs a breath of fresh air

Kenya prides itself as a leader in addressing climate change in Africa, enacting comprehensive policies that guide its efforts to combat climate change effects.

This as it recognises that transiting from fossil-powered transport infrastructure to electric mobility can be a game changer in the continued global efforts to decarbonise the earth.

Electromobility is a good opportunity for Kenya to minimise carbon emissions from the transport sector.

But the rate of adopting and embracing electric mobility is still modest. There is very little engagement between the state and key transport players.

The national and county governments should collaborate to set up a good number of charging stations in high-traffic areas like Nairobi. These are to electric vehicles (EV) what fuel stations are to internal combustion engine machines.

Being one of the surest ways to increase uptake of electric mobility in the country, the EV charging infrastructure should be a core responsibility of the government’s.

The government should create an enabling environment for private businesses willing to venture into the production of electric mobility infrastructure, such as lithium-ion batteries and electric cars.

The renewable energy authorities must urgently come up with strong financial contracts and incentives to guarantee manufacturers of electric mobility infrastructure and competitive prices in the EV and accessories market.

This will gradually increase the supply of EV parts in the local markets and, therefore, create confidence in electric mobility.

Going by the current demand for EVs, Kenya’s electric mobility sector is promising. Having the right infrastructure in place will put us get on the right path to full electric mobility with decarbonisation’s socioeconomic benefits like improved air quality.

We have the climate change gun to our head and living on borrowed time. Let’s take the right action.



