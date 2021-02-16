Even with vaccine, beware

Covid-19 vaccine

A medical staff injects Covid-19 vaccine on a man's arm.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Martin Echenje

What you need to know:

  • It won’t help if we continue living normally and fail to adhere to the safety protocols against the virus. 
  • Continued misbehaviour means a higher number of the cases, which means demand for more vaccine doses, forcing Kenyans to spend more.

If since the end of last year you have visited Maseno Town or are a resident, you will agree with me that things are running normally amidst coronavirus pandemic.

