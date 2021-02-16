Even with vaccine, beware

If since the end of last year you have visited Maseno Town or are a resident, you will agree with me that things are running normally amidst coronavirus pandemic.

At the boda-boda stage, adjacent to Maseno Police Station, don’t be surprised if the motorcycle rider tells you police officers no longer arrest people for not wearing a face mask.

In Luanda Market a few kilometers away, you will meet a group of people chit-chatting, most of them without a face mask on or not wearing it properly. You will encounter the same things in Maseno, with buyers and sellers doing their job normally.

But even as we have been living and going about our daily life routines for a year now, the virus is still with us and millions of people have succumbed to the disease and many more lost their loved ones.

Some have had an encounter with this deadly virus. As we speak, many are painfully fighting for their lives in the ICU while the survivors are a living testimony of the ravages of Covid-19.

Covid-19 vaccine

The economies of many countries, both the developed and the developing ones, have been crippled since a lot of the domestic income has been pumped into healthcare. Most have set up policies to stop the spread of the virus. Leaders have sensitised the citizens to take precautions.

Since the outbreak, we have heard news of scientists burning the midnight oil in the laboratory in a bid to produce a vaccine for the virus. Luckily enough, after more than seven months, Kenya has finally ordered more than 20 million vaccine doses.

But inasmuch as the world has made this major milestone of developing the Covid-19 vaccine, it won’t help if we continue living normally and fail to adhere to the safety protocols against the virus.

Furthermore, the cost of the vaccine should be a wake-up call to the taxpayers. Continued misbehaviour means a higher number of the cases, which means demand for more vaccine doses, forcing Kenyans to spend more. And if our politicians care enough, let them cool the political temperatures.