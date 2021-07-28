Even with Covid-19 obstacles, let’s not sleepwalk into learning crisis

Pupils in school. We need to tackle this learning crisis with the same rigour, resolve and resourcefulness demonstrated against the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

By  Patricia Scotland

Covid-19 has been an earthquake along the already fraught fault lines of global education. The result has been a deep chasm into which the most vulnerable have fallen: 1.6 billion children were out of education at the height of school closures.

