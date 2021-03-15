Even as Covid vaccine here, let’s be careful

As the global healthcare race to develop and register effective vaccinations against the novel coronavirus finally picks up pace, queries about the vaccine is only natural. Covid-19 vaccines saw a record development and approval period of under a year, made possible by huge investments, global effort and technology.

The common vaccines use a weakened or modified version of the virus, which does not cause the disease but elicits an immune response in a human being. The ‘remembers’ the virus and is ready for it in case of infection.

While these vaccines work just fine, the research and development takes, on average, five to 10 years before approval while the live viruses are expensive and difficult to manufacture.

Advancements in vaccinology have allowed for better approaches. These next-generation platforms are genetic vaccines, which carry the genetic code for parts of the virus rather than the virus itself. The two types approved against Covid-19 are messenger RNA (mRNA) and DNA vaccines.

The mRNA is directly delivered with a fatty molecule while the DNA is delivered using a carrier of a different virus, adenovirus. These are asymptomatic or cause mild flu-like symptoms but there is no chance of infection as it solely acts as a vector.

In the infamous image of the coronavirus, the most prominent feature is the spike-like protrusions. That is how the virus enters human cells. Both genetic vaccines contain information that codes for this particular spike protein. Once the vaccine is administered, human cells make the spike protein, which the immune system recognises as foreign and prepares for infection.

The vaccines are, however, still undergoing rigorous safety and efficacy testing and its impact on the pandemic will be undoubtedly huge. There are several in trials but the four that are authorised are Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen.

Pfizer’s is a mRNA vaccine authorised on December 11, 2020. It requires a storage of minus-70 degrees Celcius and has a 95 per cent efficacy. Moderna is also an mRNA. Approved last December 18, it is stored at -20° C and has a 95 per cent efficacy. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is a DNA one in an adenovirus vector that was approved on January 12, 2021. It can be stored at normal refrigerator conditions of 2-7° C and has a 70 per cent efficacy. The adenovirus-based DNA vaccine Janssen was approved on February 27. Unlike the others, which require two doses, a single dose of this one is enough.

Some other key vaccines awaiting approval are Russia’s Sputnik V, China’s Sinovac Biotech and Novavax NVX-CoV2373 in the United States.

With the first batch of Oxford-AstraZeneca landing in Kenya on March 2, we can expect the allocation of the first million doses in the coming weeks. All we can do in the meantime is trust in the science and continue taking precautions to be safe.