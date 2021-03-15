Even as Covid vaccine here, let’s be careful

Covid vaccine

Covid vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Sarada Pillai

MSc Biotechnology graduate from National University of Ireland

National University of Ireland

As the global healthcare race to develop and register effective vaccinations against the novel coronavirus finally picks up pace, queries about the vaccine is only natural. Covid-19 vaccines saw a record development and approval period of under a year, made possible by huge investments, global effort and technology.

