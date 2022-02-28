European Union, China can sustainably cooperate in Africa

China-Africa Cooperation

A gathering of African Heads of State and Government at a High Level meeting during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) 2018 Summit in Beijing, China.

Photo credit: File | PSCU

By  Adhere Cavince

International relations expert

The sixth European Union- African Union Summit concluded in Brussels with a number of deals signed to strengthen cooperation between the two continents. Among the key outcomes of the triennial meeting was the rollout of the Global Gateway.

