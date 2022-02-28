European Union, China can sustainably cooperate in Africa

The sixth European Union- African Union Summit concluded in Brussels with a number of deals signed to strengthen cooperation between the two continents. Among the key outcomes of the triennial meeting was the rollout of the Global Gateway.

This is the EU’s strategy to invest in infrastructure and people in developing countries. An initial financing package of EUR 150 billion has been marked to support relevant projects in energy, digital and transport interconnection in Africa for the next seven years.

A large part of economic stagnation or slow growth in developing countries, most of which are found in Africa, are a result of poorly developed or non-existent infrastructure ranging from roads, ports, energy and ICT.

The World Bank estimates a deficit of US$ 40 trillion of infrastructure needs in the developing world in the period ending 2035; while the African Development Bank projects Africa's hard infrastructure needs at about USD130–170 billion a year with an annual deficit in the range of $68–$108 billion.

The increasing European appetite for cooperation with Africa is partly driven by deepening relations between China and the continent. The EU leaders have not been shy to brand the Global Gateway as an alternative to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Infrastructure projects

For the last two decades, China has emerged as a strong development partner for Africa; through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched in 2013, Beijing has completed or is in the process of implementing key infrastructure projects spanning roads, railways, airports, data centres and energy projects across the continent.

According to a new report by the Center for Global Development, Chinese development banks invested $23 billion in infrastructure projects on the continent between 2007 and 2020. This translates to US$ 8 billion more than the next top eight lenders combined.

Emergence of these global initiatives, including the United States led Build Back Better World (B3W), is certainly good for Africa. It connotes huge potential for additional investments in the continent’s productive sectors. Yet, instead of adopting a competitive or even antagonistic stance, the EU should work with China in modernizing Africa’s infrastructure. Several reasons support this proposition.

First, it is a fact that the infrastructure demands by Africa cannot be met by just one partner or single group. There is therefore enough space and ground for BRI, the Global Gateway and B3W to co-exist and even complement each other in the continent.

Secondly, African countries are clearly opposed to being boxed into an ‘either or’ corner.

Instead, the continent is welcoming of partners based on their demonstrated capabilities and affinity for cooperation. African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat was forthright at the last AU-EU Summit on the value of Africa’s diverse partnerships. He reminded the gathering that Africa’s new partnerships are no less relevant and beneficial for Africa and therefore worthy of respect and consideration.

Thirdly, while Africa has great infrastructure needs, it also has value propositions that can sustainably drive partnerships. Africa has a large market in excess of 1.2 billion people (presenting trade opportunities). The continent has natural resources which are ripe for investments.

Skilled labour

Africa’s rapidly growing and skilled labour force is an incentive to attract light manufacturing industries while the continent’s increasing diplomatic voice is good for multilateralism and global cooperation.

Indeed, for Africa, EU and China, a momentum has already been created for effective trilateral development cooperation. In June 2021, Rwanda became the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to benefit from the China-led Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) financing.

AIIB has many European countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy as founding members. AIIB can be a neutralising force of BRI and Global Gateway by providing a funding stream for Africa’s infrastructure.

Through the Sino-German Center for Sustainable Development, the Sustainable Textile Investment and Operation project in Ethiopia was launched in 2000, with the aim to improve environmental and labour standards in Ethiopia’s textile industry by bringing together Chinese investors and Ethiopian suppliers.

Finally, as a result of the third-party market intergovernmental cooperation, France and China are set to build seven infrastructure projects valued at $1.7 billion in Africa, Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe.

Another manifestation of this synergy is the recent deal between French telecommunications firm, Orange and Chinese Huawei to help build Africa’s telecommunications capability through deployment of 5G infrastructure.