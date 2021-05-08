Europe Day 2021 in Kenya – a celebration of a different kind

Katrin Hagemann

Deputy Head of European Union to Kenya Ms Katrin Hagemann addresses Isiolo residents during launch of Sh450 million European Union funded project aimed at building resilience to drought for vulnerable communities to enable them to secure sustainable livelihoods at Isiolo town police grounds on March 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Katrin Hagemann

Chargé d’Affaires

EU Delegation to Kenya

What you need to know:

  • It is sobering that this year, Europe Day is still overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • The watchwords of the EU during the Covid-19 pandemic have been ‘global solidarity’ and ‘no one is safe until everyone is safe’.

This year, the European Union in Kenya will celebrate the founding of the European Union for the 71st time. The 70th celebrations last year were a historic moment, but they were, of course, overshadowed by the start of the Covid-19 pandemic as we focused on the immediate priority of supporting Kenyans in the fight against the pandemic.

