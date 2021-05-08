Europe Day 2021 in Kenya – a celebration of a different kind

This year, the European Union in Kenya will celebrate the founding of the European Union for the 71st time. The 70th celebrations last year were a historic moment, but they were, of course, overshadowed by the start of the Covid-19 pandemic as we focused on the immediate priority of supporting Kenyans in the fight against the pandemic.

It is sobering that this year, Europe Day is still overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic and its harrowing effects across the globe. But it serves to remind us of the enduring importance of solidarity and mutual trust, principles that were espoused by the Schuman Declaration on May 9, 1950, which led to the creation of the European Union. These are principles that we still live by and firmly adhere to within Europe and globally.

The watchwords of the EU during the Covid-19 pandemic have been ‘global solidarity’ and ‘no one is safe until everyone is safe’. It is now clearer than ever – especially as new variants emerge – that this struggle can only be won through a concerted effort: through responsible social behaviour at home and globally, through the sharing of vaccines, and through a mutual understanding of our respective struggles.

In Kenya, as Team Europe – the EU Delegation to Kenya, the embassies of the EU member states and the European Investment Bank – we swiftly put our commitment to global solidarity into practice.

In the first months of the pandemic, we reprogrammed and increased our funding to help Kenyans tackle the worst effects of the pandemic. We gave direct cash support to the Kenyan households worst affected economically; we supported the provision of sanitation and health care in priority locations across the country; we provided cash injections to Kenyan businesses so that they could survive the difficult but necessary lockdowns and unavoidable economic slowdowns and keep as many Kenyans in jobs as possible; we supported measures to allow trade across the East African Community to continue, including through support to Kenyan truck drivers. Our support of Sh65 billion was given directly to the beneficiaries, with the full support of the Government of Kenya.

In parallel, the EU took quick steps to make sure that the health response, and in particular, the vaccines response, was a global effort. Thus, in May 2020, the EU hosted the first pledging conference in support of a global distribution of vaccines. To date, this has raised some Sh680 billion, including a contribution of more than Sh320 billion, and growing, by Team Europe.

Cooperation with Kenya

This makes the EU and the EU member states the biggest donor to the Covax Facility, which makes possible the free distribution of vaccines to 92 middle- and low-income countries. Kenya, so far, has received 1 million doses and will receive more as soon as global supplies allow.

By mid-April, the EU had administered some 88 million doses produced in the EU to its own citizens and exported 77 million outside the EU, mainly to middle- and low-income countries. We chose to only restrict exports to other wealthy, non-exporting countries, a move that underlines our commitment to sharing and solidarity, and stands in contrast with those countries which have prevented all vaccine exports since the pandemic began.

Looking beyond Covid-19, our aim, going forward, is to deepen our political relations and cooperation with Kenya, not least by establishing a strategic dialogue with the government. Our goal is to help Kenyans build back better, in particular in the areas of sustainable growth and jobs, digital transformation, the green transition and energy access, migration and mobility, as well as peace, security and governance.

We aspire to support these efforts by expanding trade and investment, ideally, through the implementation of the Economic Partnership Agreement. The visit in early March of President of the European Council Charles Michel to Kenya underscored the EU's reinforced partnership with Kenya.

In spite of the Covid-19 backdrop, this Europe Day is a special occasion. It is the first time we are celebrating May 9 in Kenya fully online and, therefore, with a greater number of Kenyans able to participate. This participatory model is one we intend to carry forward to future occasions.

And since Europe Day is indeed a celebration of Europe and our global friendships, we have lined up a fun and entertaining programme with Sanaipei Tande and Nyashinski as our hosts today, from 3pm: on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram @EUinKenya.

We hope you enjoy the programme!