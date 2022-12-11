EU ban a wake-up call

The European Union (EU) recently announced the banning of products such as coffee, palm oil, cocoa, soy, timber and rubber produced from deforested land from December 2020.

This is a great move aimed at promoting afforestation. Though this may seem like a setback to the exportation of raw materials, it is a call to shun the purposeful clearing of forest land.

Importing companies will be required to show that their products are deforestation-free and prove precise geographical information on farmland where the produce was sourced. The EU will formally adopt the regulation before it enters into force. Traders will have an ultimatum of 18 months to implement the set rules.

On a global scale, Africa is one of the largest producers of the products set to be banned. Time is nigh for the continent to go back to the drawing board and conduct awareness campaigns among farmers on the new farming guidelines.

Drastic measures are needed to tackle the impending closure of export markets in Europe. Governments can guide those who have planted in areas considered as forest covers on alternative ways of developing their own land. Governments need to create awareness of the dangers of tree felling and encourage the planting of trees.

Notably, it is vital to protect forested areas by creating policies and laws that ensure forested land is preserved. Relevant agencies should discipline those found culpable of cutting trees illegally. Countries can enlighten citizens about the long-term benefits of protecting forests and engaging in afforestation.

Afforestation refers to the planting of trees in areas that have not recently had any tree cover.

Inculcating a culture of tree planting should be encouraged across board. The younger generation can be motivated through an award system for schools ranking highly in tree planting activities. At home, parents can also encourage and teach youngsters to plant trees. Corporates also need to engage more in tree-planting exercises to increase the forest cover.