Ethiopian PM has failed test of leadership

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  John Ouma

What you need to know:

  • The growing concern among most observers is the way the Ethiopian government has responded to the crisis.
  • Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed had the constitutional and moral responsibility to minimise its consequences.

In their widely acclaimed treatise known as The Communist Manifesto, Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels announced that the history of all hitherto existing societies is the history of class struggles. Suffice it to mention that class struggle is essentially political struggle.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.