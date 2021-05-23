Ethiopia's planned election faces problems besides logistics

Members of the Oromo community march in protest after the death of musician and revolutionary Hachalu Hundessa on July 8, 2020.

Photo credit: Brandon Bell | Getty Images | AFP

By  Anwar Abdifatah Bashir

What you need to know:

  • The board, in delaying the vote, cited logistical issues and low voter registration as well as the need for proper security arrangements. But the poll faces other undercurrents that could punctuate its fairness or even its actual conduct.

The National Election Board of Ethiopia has finally settled on June 21 as the new date of the country’s election, having pushed it twice since last year.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Makua Mutua: Is Ndii an advocate of impunity?

  2. Tom Mshindi: Losses in court and polls spell end game for ‘handshake’

  3. Gitau Warigi: Ruling exposed Judiciary for what it is

  4. Scheaffer Okore: We could all learn to give genuine praise

  5. Peter Kagwanja: Shrines the new sites of bruising political battles ahead of Uhuru exit

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.