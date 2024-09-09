Essence of judicial enforcement: The ruling aligns with legal realities

On September 3, 2024, Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai went into what he called the ‘Perils of legal elitism’. This was in regard to the case of Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya v Board of Directors, Oder Boys Boarding Special School (Civil Case E003 of 2023) where Justice Roselyne Aburili ruled that insurance policies taken out for school vehicles don't cover passengers who aren’t employees of the schools.

In Mr Alai’s view, such a strict application of the law is elitist since it fails to consider how much local communities depend on school resources, and more particularly, the use of school buses to transport community members for various events.

However, what this argument fails to consider is that a court’s role is to interpret laws passed by Parliament. In this case, section 5(b)(ii) of the Insurance (Motor Vehicle Third Party Risks) Act states that an insurance policy does not have to cover unauthorised passengers harmed in an accident involving an owner’s vehicle.

This provision is usually clearly stated on the policy document, and it is up to the insured party to read and understand the terms of the policy. Therefore, it is up to school administrators to conduct due diligence and ensure school resources are used in accordance with the conditions agreed upon with insurance companies or any other third parties.

When it comes to insurance, the insured party must fulfill all obligations expected by the insurance company. These conditions are called warranties. A failure to follow these conditions is called a breach of warranty. When warranties are breached, the insurance company has a legal right to reject any claims that arise out of an accident.

Insurance companies’ interests

This is based on the principle of utmost good faith which envisions that all parties must safeguard each other’s interests for the agreement to achieve its objectives. As exemplified in the above case, a warranty can be a duty to ensure your vehicle is only used by specific people in specific circumstances. For schools, by students and teachers in school activities.

These insurance principles are what Justice Aburili relied on when giving her judgment. They are internationally acknowledged principles which have existed since time immemorial. As much as Kenya’s social realities are unique, disregarding legal principles to assist one set of people would create more harm than good.

Inconsistency in application of the law would create mistrust in the Judiciary since litigants would never know what to expect from cases. One effect would be that investors would be reluctant to set up businesses in Kenya due to an unstable legal environment.

After all, an insurance contract is a contract like any other and must be enforced as agreed. Article 27 of the Constitution is firm against discrimination, and insurance companies’ interests ought to be equally protected.

For local communities to benefit form school resources, Parliament can amend the Insurance (Motor Vehicle Third Party Risks) Act to provide special insurance for non- school employees and students. Second, Parliament should bolster public participation in the law-making process. Third, the government should compensate victims of accidents involving school vehicles and, lastly, schools should consider taking more comprehensive insurance covers.