ESA pullout was bad move

Early last month, Kenya pulled out of the Eastern and Southern Africa (ESA) ministerial commitment to comprehensive sexuality education, saying other African countries were also doing it. Unfortunately, that was not a surprise.

In February, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, on the sidelines of an AU conference, said as a church woman she would not give adolescents condoms and she believes in strong Christian values and abstinence as the remedy to teenage pregnancies and new HIV infections.

In December 2013, education and health ministers from 20 ESA countries committed to scaling up comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) and youth-friendly sexual reproductive health (SRH) services for adolescents and young people.

Governments under EAC and SADC committed to improving SRH outcomes and strengthening HIV prevention through CSE and integrated SRH services for young people.

Kenya had promised to expand rights-based CSE but, in December 2013, the Health ministry withdrew the standards and guidelines for the programme.

Last year, data provided by then-Health PS Susan Mochache showed Kenya had the third-highest teenage pregnancy rate with 98 new HIV infections every week among adolescents of age 10-19 as those aged 10 -19 accounted for 53 per cent of sexual and gender-based violence cases as of 2021.

But the ministry still launched the National Reproductive Health Policy, which strips adolescents and the youth of their constitutional right to the highest attainable standard of healthcare by imposing roadblocks to access to SRH services and information.

During a chat on Menstrual Hygiene Day on condoms and not sanitary pads being free, adolescent girls told me the government should provide them with both free and access to information. Condoms protect them from teenage pregnancies, STIs and HIV as pads allow them dignified periods.

Let’s stop sacrificing the health and lives of adolescents and youth by hiding behind harmful beliefs.