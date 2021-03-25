Eric Wamanji: Let’s end political rallies

political rally

A crowd attends a rally at Kamukunji grounds in Kibera, Nairobi on March 7, 2021.

By  Erick Wamanji

Communications specialist.

What you need to know:

  • The third wave has swept us because we let down our guard.
  • It’s immoral to lure supporters to imminent death for political expediency.

Lately, Covid-19 numbers in Kenya have surged. It’s scary. What is loosely called a “third wave” appears to be a monster tornado. And it comes with indiscriminate death: The medical fraternity has warned that hospital beds are full.

