Eric Karuti: Digital unemployment

I have often asked myself, what did the logger who cut down the last Euphoria tanaensis tree, in Witu Forest of Lamu, say as he did it? Like modern loggers, did he shout “Jobs, not trees!”? Or: “Technology will solve our problems; fear not, we’ll find a substitute for wood”? Or: “We don’t have proof that there aren’t any other Euphoria tanaensis trees, we need more research, the proposed logging ban is premature and driven by fear-mongering”?

Digital technology is transforming the labour market in unexpected ways. Classical economics show any advancement that increases productivity will organically lead to an increase in labour demand and, hence, wages.

But automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are racing ahead as many of our skills and organisations lag behind. By replacing workers, they threaten to throw this cycle off the course.

As intelligent machines increase and improve, the gap between machine and human abilities is shrinking, and employers are becoming increasingly likely to hire ‘new machines’ instead of ‘new people’ in the name of efficiency and convenience.

Machines don’t fall ill, don’t need to isolate to protect colleagues in case of a pandemic and they don’t need time off work. And, when only a human will do, improvements in communications and collaboration technology have made remote work easer than ever before, motivating companies to only outsource key roles to ‘stars’ (who are few).

To combat technological unemployment, we must upskill, reskill and retrain around automation. But we need to hone soft skills that AI and automation cannot emulate. Respect, passion, leadership, creativity and empathy are not automatable. Responsibility, being proactive, adaptability, curiosity, ambition and work ethic are inimitable human skills.

But machines substitute tasks, not jobs. With a job a collection of tasks; machines mayn’t substitute occupations. We can adapt to the age of automation as our ancestors did during the industrial revolution. The enemy is complacency, not technological advancement.