Equity in education is a critical growth ingredient

The quickest path to public school improvement may be through better understanding of successful and equitable schools. Such schools succeed with all students, not just those with the most skills or privilege.

A recent study by Prof Michael Kremer reminds us that access to education is influenced by many competing and complementary factors. The research by the Nobel laureate shows that even gifted students from poor socioeconomic backgrounds need to overcome a variety of hurdles—both implicit and explicit’—to climb the educational ladder.

Improving equity in education and reducing school failure should be a high priority in Kenya’s education policy agenda. Evidence shows that equity goes together with quality and reducing school failure strengthens the capacity of individuals and societies to respond to economic difficulties and boost economic growth and social wellbeing.

NewGlobe’s methods produced better and more equitable learning outcomes among students randomly assigned to its schools. The study assigned students to Bridge Kenya, a programme in the NewGlobe portfolio.

The differences were starkest at the Early Childhood Development (ECD) level; over 80 per cent of the group scored above the median (50th percentile) comparing students’ performance.

Harsh economy

The harsh economy adds urgency to the task, what with the high unemployment and demand for higher level skills. Yet, while education ministries in most developed countries highlight reduction of school failure as a priority, developing nations show little consistency in their policies and practices to support low-performing disadvantaged schools.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination is the gateway to good secondary school and later university opportunities. Higher KCPE scores and greater percentages of candidates present expanded opportunities for students who otherwise might not continue their education.

Thrive academically

Educational failure imposes high costs on society. Poorly educated people limit economies’ capacity to produce, grow and innovate. It damages social cohesion and mobility and the consequences are costly.

Prof Kremer examined household factors linked to relative wealth. Unsurprisingly, it is difficult for students to thrive academically under poor conditions, with poor and low-performing students overlooked.

Consensus amongst educationists who have reviewed the study is that it has taken tremendous steps towards learning which factors reverse inequities. The next step is to help public schools to make the necessary changes, then continue to test, learn and adapt until privilege is no longer a predictor of student learning outcomes.

Public school transformation efforts built upon the model studied by Prof Kremer are being implemented in several countries’—including India, Liberia, Nigeria, and Rwanda.



