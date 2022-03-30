Equity Bank teaches us efficiency

For Kenyans to be successful when it comes to work they do, they need to learn a lot from Equity Group. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the bank posted a higher yield of interest paid by borrowers and an improved business environment.

It posted a record Sh40.1 billion in profit after tax in 2021 — double the Sh20.1 billion the previous year. Unlike other business groups, Equity significantly cut the amount it set aside to cover for potential loan defaults from customers hit by the pandemic, commonly referred to as loan loss provisions.

Equity had provisioned Sh26.6 billion in 2020 fearing huge defaults following the pandemic. But an improved business environment that we had been praying for boosted its confidence on loan repayments that saw it lower the provisions to just Sh5.8 billion.

This was to an extent that the interest charged by Equity on its loans that earned it Sh68.8 billion, up from Sh52 billion the previous year.

Equity’s net profits

The bank even increased lending by 23 per cent to hit Sh587.8 billion from Sh477.8 billion. It also earned Sh29.4 billion in interest from government bills and bonds, from Sh20.9 billion in 2020.

For the stunning performance, Equity Group Chief Executive James Mwangi will take home Sh495 million in dividends. This boom is the largest of any individual shareholder at Equity due to the fact that he owns 4.38 per cent of lender’s 3.77 billion shares.

It is clear that Equity’s earnings beat rival KCB Banks by Sh6 billion while Equity’s net profits rose by Sh199 billion last year compared to 2020 while KCB’s surged by Sh14.5 billion. Also, Equity customers deposited an extra Sh218 billion on top of the Sh740.8 billion the bank reported in 2020.

After two years of operating amid a pandemic, Equity has emerged as the regional financial market leader as defined by financial parameters — balance sheet, asset size, profitability, customer base and market capitalisation at the NSE. This is what we need to learn from Equity Group to enable us perform successfully in whatever we do economically.