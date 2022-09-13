Equip youth with digital literacy skills

Digital literacy is one of the most important skills one can acquire in the 21st Century. The government should ensure the necessary facilities are in place for the youth to acquire it.

The Covid-19 pandemic proved that digital literacy is important since the virus forced most people to work from home. But some people were hampered by their inability to use computers.

They had to outsource their jobs to individuals knowledgeable in information and communication technology (ICT) or even retrenched since they could not work remotely.

More than 70 per cent of the Kenyan population is comprised of youth, according to the 2019 census, who are capable of improving the country’s economy if equipped with the necessary skills and support. Of these skills, ICT literacy is the backbone of the changing trends in most sectors—including agriculture, business, education and healthcare, as well as financial systems.

Expensive

Globally, most of the transactions are now done digitally, requiring digital literacy. Businesses globally are embracing ICT because it is fast, efficient and safe. However, many Kenyan businesses still use traditional ways of transaction, including paperwork, which is time-consuming and expensive. This is due to low digital literacy owing to lack of facilities to teach the youth ICT.

With the diversification of the economy, setting up institutions and schools to teach ICT to youth will unveil many opportunities for doing business globally and getting jobs in international companies which demand such knowledge.

Computer literacy is among the subjects in the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), though much is yet to be done. Schools are ill-equipped to offer this crucial subject and many teachers are not conversant with the subject.

Ensuring most citizens have computer knowledge will play a vital role in finding solutions to problems in businesses and ensure the country reaps maximum benefits from the technology.