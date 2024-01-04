Equal, orderly, multipolar world

Having had the privilege to attend the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs, in Beijing, on December 27-28, last year, I believe all friends who care about China’s foreign relations and external work should follow its outcomes closely.

At the quinquennial event, President Xi Jinping presented a systematic review of the historic achievements and valuable experience of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era; and gave a profound exposition on the international environment and historical mission of China’s external work on the new journey; and made comprehensive plans for China’s external work for the present and coming periods.

The conference noted that great transformation is accelerating. Changes of the world, of our times, and of historical significance are unfolding like never before, and the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. Yet the overall direction of human development and progress will not change; the overall dynamics of world history moving forward amid twists and turns will not change; and the overall trend toward a shared future for the international community will not change. We must have full confidence in these trends of historical impact.

It was pointed out that building a community with a shared future for mankind is the core tenet of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy. It is how China proposes to solve the questions of what kind of a world to build and how to build it based on our deepening understanding of the laws governing the development of human society.

In building a community with a shared future for mankind, the goal is an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity. The pathway is promoting global governance that features extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit. The guiding principle is to apply the common values of humanity, the basic underpinning lies in building a new type of international relations. The strategic guidance comes from the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative. And the platform for action is high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

On this basis, China seeks to bring countries together to meet challenges achieve prosperity for all and usher in a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress for our world. And given the series of major issues and challenges the world faces, China calls for an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation.

An equal and orderly multipolar world is one in which all countries, regardless of size, are treated as equals, hegemonism and power politics are rejected and democracy is truly promoted in international relations. To keep the progress toward greater multipolarity generally stable and constructive, the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter must be observed by all, the universally recognised basic norms governing international relations upheld and true multilateralism practised.

Universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalisation is one that meets the common needs of all countries, especially the developing ones, and properly addresses the development imbalances between and within countries resulting from the global allocation of resources. It is important to resolutely oppose the attempt to roll back globalisation and abuse the concept of security; oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism; firmly promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation; overcome the structural problems hindering the healthy development of the world economy; and make economic globalisation more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.

Under the strategic guidance of the President Xi and President William Ruto, we have every confidence that China and Kenya will continually enrich the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to jointly build an even closer China-Kenya community with a shared future in the new era.