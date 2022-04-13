Ensure voice of youth is in the coalitions

In the August 9 elections, millennials and Generation Z will make a huge voting block. But why are they under-represented in the formation of coalitions? We haven’t seen any youth group signing an agreement with any coalition.

In return for their votes to the coalitions, youth groups should push for policies that will help the young generation.

Youth groups should formulate policies that they want to see from the incoming government. The youth agenda should focus on higher education, student loans, access to financial services, business registration and permits, grants to those in the bottom of the pyramid, workers protection even in foreign countries especially Arab countries, unemployment and internship opportunities.

One thing that we see in both Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza coalitions is that the youth have been left out of the table. The youth agenda should be formulated by their leaders.

The youth should push for creation of internships and employment. They should also push for a shift from student loans to grants.

Immigration laws

The youth agenda should include legistrative proposals on better business regulations and permits, provision of grants and loans to young inventors and businessmen.

There should also be special subsidies for young manufacturers and farmers.

Young women should push for sound policies such as universal health care and NHIF for all to ensure they are protected during pregnancy and child delivery.

Youths working in the Middle East should push for government protection. Immigration laws should ensure they are always protected by the Kenyan government.

The voice of the youth should be heard; their agenda should be heard. They should be involved in formulation and implementation of policies.