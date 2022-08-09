Ensure social protection
A limping economy and Covid-19 and climate change effects have brought to the fore the critical role of social protection in assisting members of the society who fall into poverty, economic vulnerability and social exclusion.
Kenya’s struggling economy was worsened by rising inflation, largely due to the Russia-Ukraine war.
Many agricultural regions received low rainfall, which exacerbated the drought and led to dwindling food output and increased vulnerability.
The pandemic has tremendously tested our social protection systems.
The loss of jobs and livelihoods further depressed the economic outlook and overstretched the budgetary resources for social protection.
And although most of the Covid-19 protocols have been relaxed, we are not out of the woods.
Interventions
Against this background, all the presidential tickets in the 2022 General Election, together with a number of gubernatorial candidates, have articulated a number of social protection interventions they plan to deploy should they get into office.
They include radical plans like unemployment insurance, social pension upscaling, reforming social healthcare insurance and a host of labour market interventions.
There is a focus on ramping up social assistance mechanisms, invigorating health insurance and creating new labour market schemes to help workers in the informal sector—particularly the youth—to up-skill and re-skill, raise capital and navigate business development.
But with the economic situation, how will these be financed? For impactful and sustainable social protection interventions, the next administration has to put its money where its mouth is.
The financial allocation should be supported by coherent legal and policy frameworks.
With the new administration inheriting an economy on its knees with numerous interests competing for scarce fiscal resources, a tough balancing act is necessary to translate these political promises into tangible outcomes.
